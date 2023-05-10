KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The bridge repairs along Interstate 275 in Knox County are set to be completed in a matter of weeks.

Construction crews have been working on the Baxter and Heiskell Avenue bridges that cross over I-275, during the evening and overnight hours.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) spokesperson Mark Nagi said these bridge repairs should be coming to an end soon.

“Right now, it doesn’t look like we’re going to have to have any more of that work take place on the weekends, you’re still going to have it during the week on weeknights for the next couple of weeks, but then after that bridge repair work will be complete,” Nagi said.

He said the construction is standard bridge maintenance that is done every year.

“Keep in mind, we don’t allow any bridge, any road, to be open if we feel that it presents a danger to the motoring public. These are repairs that needed to be made for that bridge to make sure cars can keep going over it on a daily basis. We’re confident that once this repair work is done it’ll be a little while before we’ll have to do any more repair work in that area,” he said.

While that work continues, Nagi said it is important for motorists to stay vigilant while driving in these areas until the repairs are complete.

“The main thing to keep in mind is if you’re still going to drive in that area on I-275 around Baxter Avenue, around Heiskell Avenue, if you’re going to be driving there on weeknights over the next couple of weeks, there are still going to be workers present, there will be repair work still taking place, so please use extra caution when you’re in these areas because you’re going to be traveling very close to where they’re working,” he said.

In 2022, Tennessee received more than $300 million to address highway needs across the state.

In Knoxville, the Braxton and Heiskell bridge was rated in “poor” condition. Other regional bridges under that category include the I-75 bridge over the Tennessee River in Loudon County and the I-40 bridge over the Clinch River in Kingston.