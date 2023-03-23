KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is asking for help to identify someone who stole items including an urn of ashes from a truck in Knoxville.

Photo: East TN Valley Crime Stoppers

The Knoxville Police Department and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are investigating a vehicle break-in that occurred on March 11 around 1:30 a.m. at the South Ridge Apartments on Bertie Rand Street.

Security footage shows the driver of a sedan with a damaged driver-side door pull into the parking lot and try to get into multiple cars, according to Crime Stoppers.

The thief broke into a truck where they stole multiple items including an urn containing the cremated remains of the vehicle owner’s father, Crime Stoppers added.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.