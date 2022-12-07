KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man on Tennessee’s sex offender registry as an offender against children was arrested Wednesday morning at a camper near a Knoxville school, according to Knoxville Police Department.

Nathan Patrick Travis, 30, of New Tazewell has local charges pending in addition to a Claiborne County warrant for violation of the sex offender registry, a KPD spokesman said.

Officers acting on a tip found Travis living in a camper at 1331 Beaumont Avenue, near Beaumont Magnet Academy in the Western Heights community of Knoxville. That’s about 500 feet from the school property, according to Google Maps, and less than the 1,000 feet as required by law.

Travis last reported to officials on August 5, saying then that he was living in New Tazewell and employed in Tazewell according to the registry.

Nathan Patrick Travis (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

Travis was placed on the sex offender registry in 2011 after a conviction for sexual battery. The registry lists his classification as “sexual against children.”

PD West District Field Operations Officers, the Sex Offender Registry Detail and members of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest.