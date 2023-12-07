KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A United States Postal Service postman was held at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon along Dandridge Ave. Matt Haggard with the Postal Service said the driver is shaken up but otherwise doing well.

“You get held up, it’s not a good time. He apparently is taking it in stride, I mean no one got hurt,” Haggard said. “My recommendation for anyone that has this happen to them, whether they are working for the postal service or not give them the keys, give them what they want and let them go.”

When the call came out, Knoxville Police Officers responded quickly to the scene immediately looking for the suspects and stolen vehicle. Those efforts remain ongoing.

“We started canvasing the area looking for the suspects. Our investigators have been working around the clock to try and identify those individuals,” Chief Paul Noel said. “The Knoxville Police Department takes these crimes very seriously. We are working around the clock to identify who these individuals are, locate them and capture them.”

The Postal Service says they are prepared for a lot of incidents, but you can’t really prepare for something like this.

“You can’t ever anticipate what happened yesterday. That’s one of those, you can try to be aware of your surroundings but apparently now it’s one of those where its a run up kind of deal,” Haggard said. “All I can say on that issue is if that situation happens just give them whatever they want and let them go on and they’ll figure it out.”

Haggard added that with the increase of online shopping and the Amazon boom during COVID, the Postal Service has been working in overdrive to delvier more packages.

“With more parcels, it’s more reward for criminals because we are carrying a lot more inventory.”

We are told the Postal Serivce is working from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. delivering mail and other packages, because of that Haggard recommends that people leave their porch lights on and try to keep animals contained as they could be making deliveries late at night.