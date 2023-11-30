KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Big changes may be coming to how residents receive their mail in the greater Knoxville area. People can weigh in at a public meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is conducting a mail processing facility review for its location off Weisgarber Road in West Knoxville. A major proposed change is to move some of the mail processing operations in Knoxville to a distribution center in Louisville, Ky.

However, this proposed change would not close the Knoxville location, as it would become a local processing center that delivers mail.

Some members of the community have already expressed concerns about the potential delays these changes could bring.

The public meeting is happening at the Pellissippi State Community College Hardin Valley campus at 3 p.m. on November 30.

USPS will share the initial results of its studies. Public comments can also be submitted online through December 15.