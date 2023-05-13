KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol fans were lined up Saturday morning for the grab bag sale at University of Tennessee’s Student Union.

The Vol Shop shared a sneak peek at items that would be on sale on Friday through their social media. Photos in the post showed boxes of what appeared to be shirts and jackets as well as tables covered in shoeboxes. The shop said all items were Athletics surplus items.

The sale kicked off at 10 a.m., and Vol fans were able to fit as much in a bag as they possibly could for $50 per bag according to social media. They could also pick up shoes for $20.

Just before 10 a.m., the line for the sale had extended out of the student union, down the sidewalk and around a corner and to the bridge crossing Cumberland Avenue.

Vol fans who made it to the event likely snagged great deals on University of Tennessee Athletics items as items on the Tennessee Athletics online shop can cost upwards of $20 a single shirt or hat on the lower end of the price range.