KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee is holding a new competition for student organizations to show their team spirit during Homecoming Week.

Student organizations signed up to compete in “Paint the Union 2023,” where each group paints a window in the student union. Each group comes up with an original design, based on the theme “There’s No Place Like Neyland.”

Maddie Cooper is representing the Campus Events Board, and painted her design on Sunday.

“We decided to do Dorothy standing in Neyland Stadium, and I haven’t gotten there yet but I’m eventually going to draw Smokey as Toto because it’s kind of like a Vol-ified version of the Wizard of Oz,” Cooper said.

Ashley Kulikowski and Callie Wiesner also participated in the event, representing UT’s Air Force ROTC.

“The big inspiration for it was, we have the flyovers that happen at every game and being people that want to strive to go into the Air Force or the Space Force, we wanted to encapsulate that in our design and showcase the world’s greatest Air Force in what way we could,” Kulikowski said.

They said homecoming events are a great way to get the word out about their organization.

“As Air Force cadets, it’s really important for us to increase recruiting and it’s a good way for us to show that we’re here. We kind of get overpowered by Army, so it’s a good way to show that the Airforce is still very present at UT,” Wiesner said.

Kulikowski said everyone on campus comes together during Homecoming Week.

“These events are a great way for departments, clubs, organizations to all get involved, and participating in these events allows us to network with other organizations and everyone shows out in really great ways, you can see there’s a lot of people here and it’s just an awesome opportunity for us to meet people we don’t know,” she said.

The paintings will be up through the end of the week.