KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UT Medical Center’s Emergency Department wait times have been an issue for quite some time. On Friday, they announced they’re doing something about it by expanding their emergency department to nearly double its current size.

The medical center is working to make its emergency room more efficient for patients and providers. A UTMC representative said during the groundbreaking ceremony, “There are over 80,000 patient visits unscheduled that go through those doors right there, over 80,000 within a year.”

The parking lot where the groundbreaking took place will be the new entrance to UT Medical Center’s Emergency Department.

With the growth of Knoxville and the number of new patients coming in, wait times have increased and so have patient needs. UT officials said this expansion will help improve access to care and the overall patient experience.

“One of the elements of the expansion is a new and expanded patient intake area, and a portion of that will be very specific for EMS, and so the idea behind that is that critical patient handoff will be better facilitated by having that extra space,” said Dr. James Shamiyeh, the Executive Vice President and COO of UT Medical Center.

Overall, 30 patient treatment rooms and eight new intake rooms will be added to the department along with a two-story lobby.

In addition, more space means they will need more staff.

“As we expand the space, we will need to add staff. The expansion is a 30,000-foot expansion with additional treatment spaces, intake space that is going to be expanded, and new modified ambulance bays. All of that will have to be staffed to be able to be able to function,” said Shamiyeh.

The first portion of this expansion will cost $40 to 45 million. Much of those funds have been covered by government grants and private donors.

The Haslam Family is one of the main private donors for this expansion. This is why UT will be naming the renovated emergency department The Haslam Family Center for Emergency and Trauma.

It will be the biggest expansion of the emergency department since 2001. The hospital plans to complete the 30,000-square-foot expansion in multiple phases. The first phase of the expansion will take around two years according to UT.