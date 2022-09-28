KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center raised money for Comedy for a Cause to raise awareness and funds for those with ovarian and GYN cancers.

Comedian Leanne Morgan provided the laughs for the evening and WATE’s Lori Tucker helped out with the event.

The event is to help fundraise the Gynecologic Cancers Education and Research Fund at The University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute.

Dr. Larry Kilgore said the event is something very near and dear to his heart.

“You know, when a woman gets cancer, she’s somebody’s mother. Somebody’s grandmother, somebody’s sister, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s friend,” Kilgore said. “The women are just they’re matriarchs, I mean, they’re just so important in our lives, the center of our lives.”

Now, Morgan is a UT grad and was one of the first comedians to help out with Comedy for a Cause when the event was first set up.