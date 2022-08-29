KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler and current Tennessee quarterback Navy Shuler announced the sale of ‘Number 21’ jerseys and t-shirts to help a local organization.

Heath and Navy are using the funds to donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

“I wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much over the years and my family. I thought there’s no better way. Instead of taking the money, giving it back to the community. So that’s what I did,” Navy said.

Heath wore the Number 21 jersey as the University of Tennessee Vols starting quarterback and Heisman candidate back in the 90s.

Navy came up with the idea to use the shirts to help out and the money to make it happen.

“I’m so proud of him. As a parent you look and you say, ‘What do you instill in your kids?’ And I think it’s important — community service and giving back and he is doing that,” Heath said.

The ‘Number 21’ jerseys and t-shirts are available in orange and white at Knoxville-area Alumni Hall, visit Alumni Hall’s Facebook and Alumni Hall’s website by clicking here.