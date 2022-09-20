KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee staff and the campus police are partnering to make sure children are safe while riding in a car with their parents.

The UT Early Learning Center and UTPD are working together to ensure passenger safety in Knoxville.

“We can’t control other people driving, but at least I can control our vehicle situation, and just knowing that she’s just that much more secure,” Janay Turner said.

The Free Car Seat Check event is to help people with children check for propeller installation, damage, expiration or recalls by a member of the UTPD. The event was also free to the public.

“I love the fact that we can provide this that we have the opportunity,” Sergeant Ashley Stonerock said.

Turner took advantage of the free car seat check because she said her daughter’s safety is her number one priority.

“Her safety is always on the top of my mind. It’s what I think about when you become a parent you just, your child is your world, your everything. so you want to make sure their world is as safe as you can possibly make it,” Turner said.

Stonerock said it’s recommended to keep children rear-facing as long as possible and adding toys to the child seats can actually become dangerous.

“I learned that I can tighten her seatbelt even more by using my body weight by pushing on the car seat,” Turner said.

Turner added spending a few minutes at the event helps her feel better when she and her daughter are on the road.

For those who missed the first event, there will be another car seat safety check on Thursday at the 11th Street parking garage on Cumberland Avenue from 3-5 p.m.