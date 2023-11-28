KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Athletics is partnering with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Keep Knoxville Beautiful for No Trash November.

On November 29 from 9 – 10 a.m., UT’s student-athletes will be picking up trash around campus. This clean-up will help wrap up No Trash November, a statewide initiative encouraging community cleanup events across the state.

“Being a Tennessee Volunteer instills a responsibility to serve our campus and greater Knoxville community,” said Jessica Wildfire, Ed. D., executive director for student-athlete development, University of Tennessee Athletics. “To have our student-athletes and athletics staff join Keep Knoxville Beautiful and TDOT in caring for our beautiful Tennessee landscape gives us great pride. We value our state and community partners for engaging us in this year’s clean-up efforts.”

“We are thrilled to have the University of Tennessee as a partner again this year,” said Brittany Morris, transportation program coordinator, TDOT. “Participation throughout the state has exceeded our expectations, and ending the month-long campaign with the UT student-athletes is the perfect way to wrap up No Trash November.”

In 2022, No Trash November included 95 events with over 1,300 volunteers who collected more than 48,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways. This year, the campaign aims to remove 50,000 pounds of litter. Residents are invited to join public events being held across the state. In addition, Girl Scout and Boy Scout Troops can earn patches for their participation in a cleanup.

There are several ways to get involved, including the Adopt-A-Highway Program and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER). To learn more, visit NobodyTrashesTennessee.com.