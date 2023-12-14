KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee is taking another next step towards the creation of a Neyland Entertainment District as they search for a Master Developer to make the vision a reality, according to a release from the UT Athletics Department.

In May, the university announced that it was exploring the idea of a “public-private partnership” to build an entertainment district along the waterfront on campus near Neyland Stadium.

The current vision for the entertainment district will place a hotel with condominiums and conference/event space adjacent to Neyland Stadium’s south end, as well a improving the aesthetics of the stadium’s façade. The initial plan also included adding a boutique and the potential for a “tabletop” development above the existing G10 parking garage to support additional tailgating, restaurants, retail, and family-friendly entertainment activities

The release stated that the next phase approved by the state is to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP), in which the University is seeking to “engage a Master Developer.”

“This RFP will further define the University’s lease requirements, detail proposal requirements, and outline the University’s process for evaluating proposals and selecting a Developer to enter a partnership with the University of Tennessee – Knoxville. “

The developer is the person who will develop, finance, operate, and maintain the mixed-use assets in the public-private partnership. The developer would also ground lease University-owned land.

“Our vision for this transformational project is one step closer to reality,” said University of Tennessee Knoxville Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White. “We have seen a tremendous response from a wide array of top developers to be a part of this extraordinary opportunity to create the Neyland Entertainment District. We are incredibly excited about the next step in the process, and bidders submit their final proposals for this massive project that will positively impact our entire campus and the city of Knoxville. The Neyland Entertainment District will be a massive boon to America’s College Sports City.”

While the Entertainment District focuses on work outside of Neyland Stadium to transform the campus’ riverfront, the stadium itself has already been the focus of a $288 million renovation plan. The plan included the addition of a new Gate 4 entry plaza, expanded concourses, new lower west sideline section, North end zone video board and party deck space, as well as redesigned luxury suites

The University has already engaged program management firm Brailsford & Dunlavey as a guiding partner in the Neyland Entertainment District.