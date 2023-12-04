KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Forensic Anthropology Center at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has been awarded two grants totaling over $580,000 from the Office of Justice Program’s National Institute of Justice.

The center, which includes the Anthropological Research Facility and the Body Farm, is a well-known grantee in forensics research. The center has been awarded grants for numerous research topics and is recognized worldwide for its research and training.

The first of the two new research projects will help law enforcement locate clandestine graves, while the second will help determine how relic DNA in the soil affects forensic investigations. The grants were announced during a visit by the NIJ to UT on December 4th.

“The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is a beacon for forensic science research. Since 2007, NIJ has awarded the university 26 forensic science research grants, totaling over $6.9 million. I am pleased to announce that NIJ has made two new research awards to the university that will develop essential knowledge that can inform the identification of decedents. This information will ultimately guide investigations, help solve cold cases, support prosecutions, and bring justice to victims and their families,” said NIJ Director Nancy La Vigne.

“For more than three decades, the FAC has generated critical breakthroughs and improvements in forensics research and operations, solidifying its role in helping law enforcement cases and giving families closure,” said Deborah Crawford, UT’s vice chancellor for research, innovation and economic development. “Researchers at the FAC are harnessing the tools of cutting-edge science to address critical forensics challenges – showcasing the creativity and impact of UT Research and exemplifying the Volunteer spirit of service and leadership.”