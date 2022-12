Two vehicles were seen in a car crash on University Avenue near Boyd Street, Knoxville Police Department were on the scene. (Photo: WATE Staff)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 was at the scene of two cars that were damaged after a crash in North Knoxville Saturday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of University Avenue and Boyd Street.

Knoxville police were reportedly directing traffic. One white vehicle was seen with a crushed rear and one grey vehicle was seen with a smashed front.

Police were not able to provide information at this time.

Editor’s Note: We’re working to get additional information about the incident.