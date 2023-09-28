KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a close call for a woman in Fountain City as a massive tree limb fell and hit her car while she was pulling out of her driveway Thursday morning.

Linda Frame was on her way to get her flu shot at Walgreens when the tree limb fell on her car. The tree damaged Frame’s windshield, hood and headlights.

Linda Frame’s windshield after a tree limb fell on it. (WATE)

Linda Frame’s broken rearview window (WATE)

Tree Limb that fell on Frame’s car (Photo via Knoxville Police)

She backed the car up once police arrived to get it out of the way for crews to clean it up. Frame said she was told the tree was rotten and even more trees needed to be taken down before they fall on her driveway.

She isn’t looking at this in a negative light though. She said she feels like Jesus is definitely watching over her.

“I feel very lucky. I feel like Lord Jesus is looking over me,” said Frame.

Frame only had her car for about three months before this incident. She still needs to go to the auto body shop to find out if it can be repaired.

The fallen tree limb also caused Connor Drive to be closed for a short while around 10:25 a.m. Thursday morning according to Knoxville Police.