ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Many special memories were made Wednesday after a two-year delay as more than 130 veterans took the trip of a lifetime to our nation’s capital. HonorAir’s first flight observing female veterans is back on the ground at McGhee Tyson Airport.

“It was fantastic,” Air Force veteran Deborah Sander said. When asked if she was tired, Sander responded, “Oh yes, a little bit. I’m worn out.”

“It was absolutely amazing, and I’ll do it again,” Navy veteran Michelle Costa-Chandler said. “So it was a busy day but we had a blast.”

Hundreds gathered outside the security checkpoint at the airport holding signs and welcoming home the veterans.

For Mary Rische, it was a privilege to greet everyone as they arrived home.

“My daughter is Crystal Laudermilk. She was in the Army, and she was in the 912th MASH unit in Kuwait and she was an operating room specialist there,” she said.

“We very much support the military and being that this is the first time of an all-female flight, it had a special significance there,” Girls Scout troop leader Sarah Marshall said. “And then we also have a very special part of our Girl Scout team is Ms. Ruth, who’s actually on the flight and we wanted to welcome her back because we love her to death, and we want to support her.”

As the 31st Honor Air flight made it back to Knoxville, many of the veterans we spoke with said it was extra special visiting the Military Women’s Memorial.

“It’s nice,” Sander said. “It’s really beautiful in there.”

“Anytime you can show support to veterans it’s amazing and can bring young kids to also experience it, it makes it all the more better,” Marshall said.

Sander added, “We had a great time, and I’d do it again.”

HonorAir organizers hope to continue the tradition and their next trip is in the works.