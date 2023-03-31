KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital got a sweet treat along with a visit from a former Vol.

Thursday, Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Josh Dobbs teamed up for a third year with who he calls his “favorite Girl Scouts Cookie CEO” Kherington, a cadette with the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.

“This is a lot of fun. One, to come back to Knoxville and visit the children’s hospital I visited when I was in school here and just to give back, you know, just to be able to brighten their day however, I can. Just to be a part of the community. I have a lot of fun and also supporting the local Girl Scout troop it means a lot to me especially hanging out with Kheri and supporting her troops. So, we have a lot of fun doing it,” said Dobbs.

The two surprised patients by delivering cases of Girl Scout cookies, purchases by Dobbs, to patients and their families purchased by Dobbs.

“It’s always fun. It’s like they first look at you and then they look at the cookies and then they have to decide which one do they prefer better. Like, hanging out with you asking questions or just like getting some Girl Scout cookies,” he said.

The quarterback said he enjoys bringing a little cheer to the patients.

“I feel like it’s really good to help out all of the children who are dealing with a lot of stuff and it’s good to be helping out along with such a really great role model like Josh Dobbs,” said Kherington.

Kherington is the daughter of Good Morning Tennessee anchor Tearsa Smith.