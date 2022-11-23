KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bodycam footage shared by the Knoxville Police Department captures the moments when firefighters sprung into action to help people escape an apartment fire in October.

Last month, WATE reported that first responders, including KPD officers, responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Flanders Lane on October 13. Seven people were sent to the hospital, including two officers involved in the rescue efforts who KPD later confirmed were released.

The video shared on Twitter shows what KPD officers Derek Baird and John Shuler saw as they helped those still in complex escape the flames, and captures them sharing their side of the story.

Baird went into the building, and instructed one man to get out as he went to help an elderly woman, the video shows. Baird can be heard calmly letting the woman know that she needed to get out because the building was on fire. By the time they reached the door, flames had come up, preventing them from leaving through the front door.

“I told her to go back to the bedroom and cover her mouth. I pretty much stayed by her side the whole time.” Baird said.

Shuler, who was outside, knew that Baird had arrived first, but he did not know that he was inside. When he saw what was happening and that his partner was inside trying to help someone, he immediately sprung into action, helping break a window for Baird and the elderly woman to safely escape the building.

“You have the opportunity to save somebody’s life, and that’s what you do. You just go in and do what needs to be done, regardless of the outcome, even if it’s risking your own life. That’s just what you sign up to do.” said Shuler when reflecting on the rescue.

Video posted by the Knoxville Police Department showing bodycam footage of the officers who responded to the fire on Flanders Lane on October 13. (KPD)

“On October 13th, Officers Derek Baird and John Shuler were two of the first emergency responders to arrive at the scene of an apartment fire on Flanders Lane. They acted decisively and quickly when called into action. We are proud of both of these officers for their courage.” KPD said in a tweet.