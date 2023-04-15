KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Baseball is America’s pastime, but the sport has gone through several changes throughout the years to become the game we know today. An event coming to the Historic Ramsey House is offering a look back in time to see how the game was played in the 1800s.

The Ramsey House will host 12 games for the Tennessee Vintage Base Ball Association from April-August. The games are free to attend, and organizers say people should bring their own chairs. The association works to bring history to life through baseball games that use the rules, equipment, costumes and culture of the 1860s.

“We provide cultural enrichment and education programs and activities to youth and adults that emphasize honor, team play, respectful conduct and community pride. Our goal is to exemplify to youth and adults alike the values that are lacking in modern-day athletic programs, and encourage a sense of belonging regardless of race, gender, religious conviction or physical ability,” explains the association’s website.

Member Appreciation Day

Saturday, April 22, 2023

12 p.m. – Nashville Maroons vs. Emmett Machinists of Knoxville

2:30 p.m. – Nashville Maroons vs. Knoxville Holstons

Members will receive a free combo meal at the concession stand and special recognition at the start of each game.

Kid’s Day

Saturday, April 29, 2023

12 p.m. – Franklin Farriers vs. Emmett Machinists of Knoxville

2:30 p.m. – Franklin Farriers vs. Knoxville Holstons

In between games, there will be several special activities for the children in attendance.

Living History Day

Saturday, June 10, 2023

11 a.m. – Lightfoot Club of Chattanooga vs. Knoxville Holstons

1:30 p.m. – Cumberland Club of Nashville vs. Knoxville Holstons

3:30 p.m. – Quicksteps of Spring Hill vs. Emmett Machinists of Knoxville

The Tennesseans for Living History will be on sight to teach about history and some time-honored traditions while attendees watch some old-fashion baseball.

Greatest Dad’s Day

Saturday, June 24, 2023

1 p.m. – Knoxville Holstons vs Emmett Machinists of Knoxville

The Ramsey House plans to celebrate the “greatest” dads during the special Vintage Base Ball showdown featuring two home teams. Between each inning, there will vintage games and special prizes.

Veterans Appreciation Day

Saturday, July 8th, 2023

12 p.m. – Mountain City Club of Chattanooga vs. Emmett Machinists of Knoxville

2:30 p.m. – Mountain City Club of Chattanooga vs. Knoxville Holstons

Throughout the day, veterans will be able to participate in various “games,” activities, and receive special recognition. All veterans will also get a free combo meal at the concession stand and a complimentary tour of the Historic Ramsey House.

Blacksmithing Day

Saturday, August 5, 2023

12 p.m. – Phoenix of East Nashville vs Emmett Machinists of Knoxville

2:30 p.m. – Phoenix of East Nashville vs Knoxville Holstons

The Clinch River Blacksmith Guild will be on site for special demonstrations throughout the day as the final match of the season plays on.

The games will be played rain or shine, however, in the event of thunder or lightning, the match could be canceled or postponed. Ramsey House will post updates on its Facebook page in the case of inclement weather.