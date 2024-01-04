KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center is implementing visitor restrictions due to an increase in flu and COVID activity.

UTMC announced on January 2 that anyone under the age of 12 and anyone exhibiting signs of illness are restricted from visiting patients at this time. Signs of illness include cough, congestion, and stomach upset. This restriction does not include those seeking care.

“Our community is seeing an increase in flu (and COVID) activity. After consultation with Dr. Shorman (our hospital epidemiologist), beginning today we are implanting visitor restrictions,” wrote UTMC on their website.

Data released by the CDC on Dec. 29 placed Tennessee among the states with “very high” levels of respiratory illness. Respiratory illness saw a spike during the final weeks of December as families and friends gathered to celebrate the holidays. Tracking by the CDC showed a jump in people testing positive for influenza, plus a substantial rise in reports of other respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and RSV.

So far this season, an estimated 4,500 people have died due to the flu, with 20 of the deaths being children.