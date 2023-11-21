KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee football player was cited for misdemeanor traffic violations after he was pulled over near campus following the Vols’ loss to Georgia.

Doneiko Slaughter, 22, was cited for reckless driving and crossing a roadway divider on Sunday. Nov. 19 by a University of Tennessee police officer.

A traffic stop was initiated on Cumberland Avenue around 1 a.m. The officer wrote in the citation narrative that the vehicle was traveling at high speed, causing the rear wheels to spin and lose traction while on the wrong side of the road.

The vehicle was also observed driving over a median to get past an ambulance that had its emergency lights active, the officer wrote.

A Tennessee Athletics spokesperson said the university was aware of the incident and it will be addressed internally.

Slaughter, a senior defensive back, recorded most tackles by a UT player in a single game this season with 11 in Tennessee’s 38-10 loss to top-ranked Georgia on Saturday. He has played in 42 career games, including 14 starts, since joining the team in 2020.