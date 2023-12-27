KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local churches, homeless service providers, and the Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability (OHS) have collaborated to open overnight warming centers for individuals living outside during the year’s coldest days.

OHS has partnered with four churches across Knoxville and Knox County to provide a warm place for homeless individuals to sleep if the temperature falls to dangerous levels. Other church communities that are interested in participating in this initiative can get in touch with OHS at office@knoxtnhousing.org.

The schedules and temperature thresholds vary by location, and volunteers are required to deliver meals, set up cots, check people in, or stay overnight. Volunteers will be needed between January 1 and 15, 2024.

If you want to donate supplies to this effort, the following items are needed, either used or new: sleeping bags, bedding (especially comforters), and scrubs of all sizes. The following items are needed, purchased new only: toiletries, socks, and underwear. To donate, please contact Knox Area Rescue Ministries at (865) 673-6540 or by email at info@karm.org.

If anyone needs a warming center, please get in touch with KPD’s non-emergency line to find the nearest location: (865) 215-4010. If you want to volunteer for this community-wide effort, please get in touch with 211 or the Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability at office@knoxtnhousing.org.