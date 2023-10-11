KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After only 10 months open, Knoxville’s Voodoo Brewing Company location has closed.

The brewery posted on Facebook saying they will be closing indefinitely after making the hard decision to shut their doors on Oct. 9.

The post explains that this was the right decision for them as independent owners at this time. They also took the opportunity to appreciate the City of Knoxville and their patrons for the support and memories shared since their grand opening.

“As difficult as this decision is, it is the right one for us as independent owners at this time. We’d like to offer a big Voodoo thank you to the city of Knoxville and all of our valued patrons for the memories we’ve shared and the support that we’ve received since our grand opening,” reads the post on Facebook.

The Knoxville location had been the brand’s only location in Tennessee. The closure of this location means the nearest Voodoo Brewing Company is now in South Carolina, with one in Fountain Inn and the other in Murrells Inlet.