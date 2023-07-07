KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over three months later, the wife of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Knoxville is finally seeing hope for justice in her husband’s case.

On March 29, Donald Massengill, 54, died after his motorcycle was rear-ended by a car on Western Avenue. The driver left the scene before police arrived.

This week, one person was arrested on charges related to his death. Massengill’s wife, Latrina Page Massengill, said she was not told about the arrest by police. She found out while looking at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s website, she said.

“It was tears. It was… I couldn’t explain the emotion. Emotions were everywhere, but it was just tears. Tears of joy.” Latrina Massengill said.

Latrina Massengill said she let family members know about the arrest through a group text and everyone relished the news of the progress being made in the case. She added she will be following the case from the courtroom.

“I’m just waiting for justice. I just want this all behind me,” Latrina Massengill said. “I want to see her get the maximum time that she can possibly get for taking my husband away from me, from his son, away from him, his sisters and brothers, his friends. So I want the max for ruining our lives. “

She shared fond memories of her husband, saying he loved her and his family. While Donald Massengill was known as a calm presence and natural mentor at work as a KAT bus driver, Latrina Massengill said her husband loved family time, remote control cars flying his drones, riding his motorcycle which he named ‘Trina.’

“He was just an outgoing person. He just loved life,” Latrina Massengill said. “Donald was a great person. He meant the world to me. I mean, as I’ve said before, he treated me like the queen that I am. I didn’t have to want for absolutely anything.”

Massengill previously told WATE’s Ella Wales that she and Donald met 20 years ago, but it wasn’t the right time. They reconnected years later, and in January, they celebrated their fifth anniversary.

Kendra Toy, 33, was booked into jail on July 6, on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, and failure to exercise due care. Her initial court date has not yet been announced.

For anyone considering driving while they are intoxicated, Massengill said the decision is not worth the risk.

“That decision that you make to take a drink and get behind the wheel. That is the worst decision that you can make because you can clearly take someone’s life in the process,” she said.

For others who may have avoided disaster while driving under the influence, Massengill urged people to avoid making the same mistake.

“Thank your Lord above, because just because you got away with it the first time doesn’t mean you’ll get away with it again.”