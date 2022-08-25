KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nourish Knoxville announced that they will expand the walking program for participants to earn money to stay active.

Nourish Knoxville announced the expansion of its walking program to encourage the community to practice a more active lifestyle. The program will start on Sept. 7, every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Participants, ages two and over, will pick up a pedometer from the information booth, then start walking around Market Square. At each visit, participants will receive $3 in produce bucks to spend at the produce market, according to the news release.

Recurring walkers will earn bonus prizes when they reach a certain visit and step milestones.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to expand this program to anyone who loves walking in downtown Knoxville and offer free money for fresh fruits and vegetables at a time when many people can use the extra help with grocery costs. Nourish Moves has been hugely successful at our New Harvest Farmers’ Market. Families are exploring the park on walking trails they didn’t even know existed and making habits out of moving more and choosing healthy, local options. I can’t wait to see how Downtown residents make it their own,” Program Coordinator Mickayla Juroffn said.

The program is free and will run from Sept. 7-Nov. 16.