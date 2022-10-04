KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee community is coming together to join the fight to find a cure for ALS.

The Knoxville Walk to Defeat ALS will be held on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. The community will come together at Adair Park (1807 Adair Drive, Knoxville, Tenn.) to honor those who have ALS and those who died from the disease. They will also raise awareness and fundraise to support the fight against ALS.

The ALS Association, who’s hosting the event, said the funds will support cutting-edge research, programs and patient care.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the ALS Association’s website. This could affect a person’s ability to walk, talk, swallow and eventually breathe.

According to the news release, the disease has no known cause or cure.

Veteran Tommy Smith will also be honored during the walk. Smith was diagnosed with ALS in September 2020 and died about 22 months later.

“We will be honoring Tommy and his family at the 2022 Knoxville Walk to Defeat ALS,” according to the news release.

Last year’s event raised more than $93,000 with about 130 walkers.

Participants can register at web.alsa.org/tennesseewalk or by phone at 865-344-0815. There will also be registrations on the day of the walk at 9 a.m.

If a person is unable to make the walk, they can make donations online.