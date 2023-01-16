Crews worked to extinguish house fire on Vera Drive in Knoxville on Jan. 16. (Courtesy of Knoxville Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A home was heavily damaged after a fire burned a wall Monday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department.

Knoxville Fire received a call about a possible fire in a wall next to a stove. Crews arrived to see heavy smoke coming from the home on the 1300 block of Vera Drive.

Crews worked to extinguish house fire on Vera Drive in Knoxville on Jan. 16. (Courtesy of Knoxville Fire Department)

In the photos from Knoxville Fire, the fire could be seen spreading on the right side of the roof.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire around 4:20 p.m. However, the home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

Three adults and one teen were reported at the home during the time of the incident. Neither of them was injured. One resident attempted to extinguish the fire but was not able to put it out.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents. The home also had working fire alarms, according to Knoxville Fire.