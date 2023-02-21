KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than $50,000 in scholarship funds to the Tennessee School of Beauty is up for grabs through the school’s online cosmetology scholarship contest.

To enter the contest, you need to create a video sharing why you want to join the School of Beauty. The video needs to be uploaded on TSB’s website or post it on social media with the hashtags #TSB4me and #TSBfamily. TSB also needs to be tagged in the post. The contest runs until the end of February.

“Tennessee School of Beauty is happy to provide careers in hair, skin, nail, and makeup. We’re a one-shop stop for everything in the beauty industry and this scholarship specifically is for our cosmology classes,” said Steven Brown, director of student development. “We know that finances are a major part of the puzzle for anyone’s college experience and this scholarship provides any opportune for someone to come where they want to.”

Entries will be selected at random. One full tuition scholarship, three $5,000 tuition scholarships and ten $1,000 tuition scholarships will be awarded. Scholarships awarded must be used for April, May or June 2023 cosmetology classes and any unused scholarships will be forfeited.

School of Beauty was founded in 1930 by Jean Brown in Knoxville. Since then the school has grown to offer a range of programs in the world of beauty to teach people wanting to enter the industry.

“One of our slogans is ‘work your passion’ and my great-great-grandmother actually started Tennessee School of Beauty in 1930,” Brown said. “I just think it’s incredible to provide so many talented graduates for the industry so many years later.”