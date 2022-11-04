KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was left injured after a hit and run in Knoxville on Thursday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., Knoxville police officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on North Broadway and Washington Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said that the 55-year-old man, was struck while crossing North Broadway by a reported silver Honda sedan, possibly a Civic or an Accord., that left the scene.

The man was taken to UT Medical Center with an injured arm and other abrasions that were considered to be not life threatening according to Erland.