KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s 98th Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to take place on Friday, Nov. 10 in downtown Knoxville.

The parade, organized by the American Legion Post 2 with assistance from the City of Knoxville, is set to start at 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of Gay Street and Main Street. The parade will then proceed north from the bridge. Find roads impacted by the parade.

The 2023 parade will include 105 parade units. The most notable participants will be the Budweiser Clydesdales, which will feature eight horses and their iconic red beer wagon at the beginning of the parade route. Several area high school marching bands and ROTC groups, vintage military vehicles, local businesses and organizations will also join the parade.

The city of Knoxville encourages those wanting to watch the parade to arrive early. The parade will also be streamed live in this story.