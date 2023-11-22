KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 42-foot tall Mickey Mallonee Christmas in the City Tree in downtown Knoxville will be lit during the Regal Celebration of Lights on Friday, November 24.

The event begins at 5:15 with live music from the Mikki Norwood Band, and the tree lighting ceremony will start at 6 p.m. WATE 6 On Your Side anchors Tearsa Smith and Bo Williams will emcee the event once again this year.

The tree lighting will be streamed in the story.

Along Market Street, there will be local businesses doing crafts with children, along with the Home Depot Little Elves Workshop a miniature train set.

After the tree lighting, the free activities will begin, with live music beginning again at 6:45 p.m.

There are several other holiday events going on in Downtown Knoxville. Nov. 24 also marks the Downtown visitors will also be able to ice skate on Knoxville’s Holidays on Ice open-air skating rink. The rink opens on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m.