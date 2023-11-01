KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s nothing quite like homecoming at the University of Tennessee. This year’s theme is “No Place Like Neyland.”

There are still quite a few events to enjoy this week during homecoming at the University of Tennessee, including the Volunteer Safari, MSL Homecoming Comedy Show, and the 23rd Annual Southeastern Stomp Fest. One of the most anticipated, however, is the Homecoming Parade.

Before the parade, the Rocky Top Rally will kick off at 2 p.m. on Friday, right beside the torchbearer, according to UT’s website. The festivities will lead directly into the homecoming parade, starting at 4 p.m. on Volunteer Boulevard in front of Fraternity Park and across from Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium.

From the starting point, the parade will travel northeast up Volunteer Boulevard to Circle Park Drive, where it will take a slight right to take Peyton Manning Pass to Neyland Stadium.

For those wanting to watch the parade, WATE will have live coverage on air and online from campus, celebrating the Vols before they take on UConn.

Homecoming events have been going on all week, starting with the Chancellor’s Kick-off, where Chancellor Donde Plowman took part in the UT tradition of dyeing the Europa and the Bill fountain Orange. The Tower of Cans events and the Homecoming Bingo also happened earlier this week, and student organizations even had their chance to compete and paint windows in the student union.

This week’s homecoming festivities will wrap up as the Vols take on UConn on Saturday at noon.