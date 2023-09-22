KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of people in Karns are without water after a water main break near Garrison Drive and Byington Beaver Ridge Road.

The water main broke around 2:15 p.m. and the water was turned off by 3 p.m. according to a West Knox Utility District manager. Crews are now working to repair the water main, which is a 12-inch cast iron line that was installed in the 1960s.

They hope to have water restored soon, but the repair could take up to six hours.

“We have shut valves off and system pressure will continue to rise until back to normal. Customers may experience air or discolored water until the system is returned to normal,” reads the comments on the WKUD Water Outage Map.

The break is also causing traffic issues. The TDOT Smartway Map is showing congestion in the area near where the break took place.