KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Phase one of five is complete on Knox County‘s water trail initiative to connect five communities through waterways. Phase one included the area from Powell Landing to Roy Arthur Storm Water Park.

“This is a big project,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “It’s a unique attraction for our community and really showcases the variety of recreational opportunities available to residents and visitors alike.”

At the Sixth Annual Beaver Creek Flotilla on May 20, two new signs will be unveiled along the Water Trail. According to the county, the Beaver Creek Water Trail Initiative has helped mitigate flooding issues and improved water quality, while establishing Beaver Creek as a recreation destination.

During the Flotilla, attendees will put in their kayak, paddle board, or canoe right behind Powell High School and float to Roy Arthur Stormwater Park on Harrell Road in Karns. Registration is $10 and the funds raised go to support improvements on Beaver Creek including debris clearing, creek bed cleanup, and installation of public docks.

The Knox County Water Trail project will create a 44-mile water trail connecting five communities between Clayton Park in Halls and Melton Hill in Hardin Valley. The Parks and Recreation Department works to clear and clean the waterway so that it remains navigable.

Updates on the project, as well as maps of the trail, can be found online at this link: Watertrail.knoxcountytn.gov.