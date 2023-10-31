KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A family is searching for answers as their brother’s killer is still not behind bars two years after his death.

On March 18, 2021, the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at the 2900 block of Brooks Avenue. When police arrived, Wayne Humphrey was found inside a home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two years later, Heather Philion, Humphrey’s sister is still hopeful the suspect or suspects will be brought to justice.

“Someone was on the back of a motorcycle, someone said it was a kid and then someone changed their story and said it was an adult, maybe a young teenager,” Philion said. “The guy got off, started yelling at my brother. My brother made his way to the house and I think he almost got into the house and the guy shot him.”

Philion describes her brother as genuine and caring.

“We had our regular life together,” Philion said. “You know, he was my annoying little brother, but he was mine and no one was allowed to hurt him.”

To date, no one has been charged with Humphrey’s murder, but Philion feels someone out there holds the missing piece to this puzzle.

“There had to of been someone on that road, those houses are close together,” Philion said. “Someone heard multiple gunshots, someone saw someone speeding away, someone saw what kind of clothes he was wearing.”

Humphrey’s sister has this message to the person or persons who did this.

“How can you sit down with your family and hold a child and know that you just killed somebody,” Philion said.

The Knoxville Police Department told WATE they believe they have identified the involved parties in the shooting. The completed case has been turned over to the district attorney’s office for review.

KPD is still asking for tips. If you have any information on Humprey’s case, you are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.