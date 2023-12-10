KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — Mothers, families, and children gathered for the Mothers of Mission Survivors’ (MOMS) 8th annual wreath making event to support and uplift families who have lost loved ones to violence.

The holiday season can be one of the hardest times for those who have lost a loved one, which is why Terry Walker-Smith has held wreath-making events for 8 years now, to support families through tragedy.

“The goal is for them to be encouraged to help them to cope, heal and rebuild through their forever journey so like I said this is an uplifting event for them to be uplifted,” said Walker-Smith.

Walker-Smith is the founder and director of MOMS, which offers crisis care, courtroom support, and meetings for families who have experienced loss from homicide. She has been through tragedy herself. Two of her sons were killed two years apart from each other, both due to violence.

“With my situation, with losing two of my four sons, Djuansay Dee Freeman and Christopher Lynn McBath, gets the focus off of me and like I said these mothers come out to support what I do,” she said. “We support each other.”

Along with the mothers and families who come to the event, Walker-Smith is supported by multiple organizations across Knoxville.

“She is taking her experience through loss and decided to turn it into a passion to help her community. We’re just here today to support in any way that we can,” said Denzel Grant, executive director of Turn Up Knox.

The event offers these families an opportunity to make the holiday season a bit easier, and to feel less alone surrounded by a community that understands their loss.

“You know I just want them to be encouraged through their journey, so that they are not alone in their walk, in this journey because someone has been in their shoes before,” said Walker-Smith.