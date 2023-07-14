KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Middle school girls from across Knox County had the chance to learn about entrepreneurship from leading businesswomen this week thanks to the effort of a Webb School student.

Ann Baker Tolsma, 17, is a rising senior and the second-ever female student body president at the Webb School of Knoxville. She said she had the concept for the CEO Camp for Young Women after taking some entrepreneurship classes at Webb this last school year and realizing how important the information she had been learning was.

“These past five days at Camp Webb, we’ve been putting on a camp where we have been teaching girls from the age of 11 to 14 about what it looks like to have business goals and then also coming up with those, ideas, marketing, and then how you actually create those ideas,” Tolsma said.

Over the week, the girls from across Knox County, including a group from Emerald Academy, started working on a similar concept of a phone case, learning the building blocks of building and running their own company, and coming up with their own business ideas. Friday afternoon, the girls presented their businesses in a “Shark Tank”-style pitch event.

Throughout the week, participants learned from local, female business leaders such as Dee Haslam, co-owner of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns and founder of Knoxville’s RIVR Media; Lisa Stinnett, managing partner and co-founder of Greater Sum Ventures; and others.

“We wanted to empower and inspire these young girls to know that they can do these even as young teenage girls. But there’s a definite chance to do it,” Tolsma said.

She said there were quite a few creative business ideas, but one she found especially interesting was a daycare subscription that could be paid for by large companies for their employees’ childcare.

“I was excited to see a passion of mine bring girls together from different backgrounds and empower the next generation of female leaders,” Tolsma said. “At Webb, I have experienced firsthand the power of mentorship, education and community in unlocking the potential of students. Through this camp, we aimed to demonstrate how much we can impact the world if we collaborate and support each other.”