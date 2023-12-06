KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Welcome the arrival of 2024 at World’s Fair Park. The event will offer a range of complimentary experiences, including live entertainment, food trucks, and holiday activities.

To kick off the evening, people can explore Downtown Knoxville’s beautiful lights and restaurants. They can also ice skate at Holidays on Ice, which will remain open until 9 p.m. Afterward, head over to World’s Fair Park to continue the celebrations.

People can join in a silent disco at 9:00 p.m., DJ music by Knox Vegas DJs on the main stage also starts at 9:00 p.m., and live music by WIMZ Garage Band goes from 10:00 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. The Ball drop from the Sunsphere will take place at midnight.

All City-owned garages, including Locust Street, Market Square, and the 11th Street Garage, offer free daily parking. You can find a map of available garages and lots at DowntownKnoxville.org/Parking.

Please note that the event will take place rain or shine. You can bring your chairs, but tents and canopies are not allowed. It is also important to note that this is an alcohol-free, family-friendly event.