KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing charges including first degree murder after a welfare check at a home on Bellevue Street Friday morning, Knoxville Police released.

Officers arrived at the home on the 3100 block of Bellevue Street early Friday morning, where they found a man dead, a spokesman for Knoxville Police said. According to police, two other individuals, Joe Whitaker, 57, and a woman, were inside the home and were detained for further investigation.

The investigation by Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit revealed that Whitaker allegedly stabbed and killed the victim on Thursday, the release states. Police say the victim’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

Knoxville Police say that additional investigation discovered that Whitaker also allegedly victimized the woman who was found in the home.

Whitaker was charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, rape and other charges according to the release. Police say Whitaker and the victims did know each other.