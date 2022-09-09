KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The West Knox Driver Services Center on Montbrook Lane in Knoxville is closing.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said the center will officially close at 5:00 p.m. on September 14. To replace the center, a new Driver Services Center will open on September 19. It will be located at 209 Gore Road SW in Knoxville.

The Gore Road Driver Services Center will handle driver license issuance, identification card issuance, reinstatements, motor vehicle records, vision testing, knowledge, skills testing, handgun permit applications, voter registrations and organ and tissue donor registration.

There are several other Knoxville-are Driver Services Centers including the Strawberry Plains Driver Services Center on Regions Lane and the Alcoa Driver Services Center on South Calderwood Road. In addition, the County Clerk’s office can complete certain driver services transactions.

In addition, Tennessee’s e-Services portal can help drivers complete a wide range of Driver Services transactions. This includes completing a new Tennessee resident or new driver’s license application, renewal of a driver’s license or commercial driver’s license (CDL), ordering a driver’s license or CDL duplicate license, CDL medical certification renewal, scheduling a road skills test appointment, submit reinstatement documents, pay reinstatement fees, change of address, manage emergency contacts, take a driver license practice test and much more.