KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An apartment complex in West Knoxville has extensive damage after Monday’s storm. Now, fire departments are helping clear the area and find temporary housing for some residents.

The Knoxville Fire Department and Karns Fire Department responded to Lovell Crossing Apartments on Lovell Xing Way at 4 p.m. Crews from both departments are helping to find additional damage.

According to Knoxville Fire spokesperson Mark Wilbanks, some of the buildings at the complex were “badly damaged.”

Wilbanks told WATE that the debris from the roofs was found down by a nearby Burger King.

Karns Fire Department is currently working to get a shelter open for those who may be misplaced. Storm damage in East Tennessee is affecting more people in the area, click here for photos of the aftermath.

Editor’s Note: WATE is currently at the scene with more updates on the apartment complex.