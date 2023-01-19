KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is trying to navigate to find resources after his home was heavily damaged by a wall fire Monday.

David Armstrong, the homeowner, said the living room is destroyed and the rest of the house has smoke damage. He was not home when the fire started, but his wife, daughter and niece were in the house. They were able to leave and no one was hurt.

Armstrong said he and his wife are still processing what happened, but are more worried about his 12-year-old daughter.

“She’s really having a hard time with it,” Armstrong said. “She’s been staying with a friend of hers for the last few days.”

Armstrong was contacted by the Red Cross after the fire, which gave him money to help pay for a temporary place to stay. Sharon Hudson, executive director of the East Tennessee Red Cross, said they try to help families navigate the aftermath of a fire.

“It’s very tragic and it’s hard to comprehend ‘what are my next steps,'” Hudson said.

After a house fire, fire departments notify the Red Cross so they can extend help to families. They provide them with financial assistance in the form of a card which the family can decide what to spend on.

The Red Cross also referred Armstrong to several other programs, but he has yet to have luck finding more assistance.

“Everybody said that there are no funds available, I guess just because of COVID and everything that’s going on,” Armstrong said.

Hudson has since told WATE that the Red Cross will be following up with the family and the referrals they provided.

The Armstrong family is trying to pull together money to rent a house until theirs is repaired. A friend of the family has started a GoFundMe page for them.