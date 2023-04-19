KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Legacy Parks Foundation has started work on a new park coming to Powell inspired by local stories of hairy frogs.

On Wednesday, April 19, the foundation kicked off the Angora Frog Farm project with a check presentation and volunteer. The American Rental Association Foundation and Toro Company donated $20,000 to fund the park’s walking trail. Next, FirstBank provided a matching grant of $20,000 that will fund the storybook panels featured throughout the park.

Then, area equipment and event rental business workers volunteered their time, equipment, and expertise to create the walking path and beautify the grounds.

The project will see 14 acres transformed into the Angora Frog Farm. The land being developed was donated to the foundation by Arvin and Sabra Brown in 2020. It is located across Emory Road from the Powell High Landing boat launch on Beaver Creek.

The park’s design was inspired by the Brown family’s family folk tales about hairy frogs that only live in this one special place in Powell. Arvin’s father, Horace Brown, “would spin tall tales to the railroad workers about his angora frogs that grew from two pair to 2,000 by the end of a year; and would grow beautiful green hair about 3 inches long,” according to Legacy Parks.

“I want the house and land to be preserved forever and become places where young and old can be educated and inspired by watching plants grow and see historical structures close up,” said Arvin Brown in 2020. “We want the community to be able to enjoy the property as much as our family has.”

The foundation partnered with Knoxville illustrator and author, Daniel Wiseman, to create the story about Arvin the Frog visiting the Angora Frog Farm. The story will be displayed on storyboards throughout the park. In addition, the foundation says the storyboards will be accompanied by play features chosen to let children join Arvin as he makes his way through the park.

“Created for little children with big imaginations, the story will guide you on many adventures that Arvin the Angora Frog experiences while he’s visiting the one and only Angora Frog Farm. The park will feature play structures that integrate into the story,” reads a release from Legacy Parks.

Legacy Parks is still fundraising for the park. To donate, click here. According to their website, they have a goal of $250,000.