KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you’re hoping to get outside for Free Fishing Day or spend some time by the water this summer, Knoxville has several places where you can fish from the banks and on the water.

The City of Knoxville’s Parks and Recreations lists 10 places where you can fish, and a majority of those are along the Tennessee River. The spaces are open to everyone, however, fishers over the age of 13 are required to have a Tennessee fishing license.

Here are all 10 locations where Knoxville Parks and Recreations says can be fished.

Downtown

James White Greenway – Tennessee River

According to Parks and Recreation, the area has a bridge over First Creek in front of the Marina. While the greenway is just under a mile long, it is also used for walking, running, bicycling, walking leashed dogs, skating, pushing strollers, using wheelchairs and rollerblading

Neyland Greenway – Tennessee River

Along the greenway, there is a bridge at Signal Mountain Cement Company, Parks and Recreation says. Notably, the area also serves as a blueway according to the City of Knoxville’s website, so additional caution may be needed.

Volunteer Landing – Tennessee River

The park is located on the shoreline of the Tennessee River near Calhoun’s Restaurant and Gateway Marina, and it is open from dawn to dusk. The City of Knoxville says there are boating and fishing docks there. Parks and Recreations add that there are ample fishing and paddling opportunities, plus the area is near picnic tables, restrooms, a water play fountain, Neyland Greenway and James White Greenway.

North

Victor Ashe Park – Victor Ashe Lake

In addition to the 115 acres of park, Victor Ashe Park also has water access for fishing from the bank of Victor Ashe Lake. From either parking lot, the lake can be easily found by following the trail away from the dog park.

South

Island Home Park – Tennessee River

Much of the park sits against the Tennessee River, so the park has quite a wide area to choose from for fishing. Near the parking area, there is also a canoe launch to get on or off the blueway.

Will Skelton Greenway – Tennessee River

The greenway runs from Ijams up to Island Home Park. In addition to the fishing opportunities at Island Home Park, the greenway also sits near the Tennessee River for much of the span from when it crosses Spence Place until it turns to cross Alamo Avenue.

Scottish Pike Park – Tennessee River

The Parks and Recreation Website says this park allows fishing, although it is likely one of the least busy parks to fish at since there are only 5 parking spaces. The nearly 3-acre park also has picnic tables and a playground.

East

Gov. Ned McWherter/Riverside Landing – Tennessee River

In addition to fishing from the bank, you can also fish from the pier or launch your boat at this park. While the park is less than 5 acres, it does also have picnic tables and a playground.

Holston River Park – Holston River

If you enjoy fishing from a pier, Holston River Park has two to choose from. Both piers are located along the area of the river adjacent to the soccer fields. The park does also have a canoe area launch for those hoping to get on the water.

West

Sequoyah Park – Tennessee River

The nearly 85-acre park has plenty of space for fishing from the bank of the Tennessee River, but for anglers who bring their boats, there are also two boat ramps. There are also three separate parking lots, with the lot near the ballfields being the farthest from the boar ramps.

If you are hoping to get on the water without fishing, Knox County announced that the first phase of its water trail project is complete. When the project is complete, it will create a 44-mile water trail connecting five communities between Hals and Hardin Valley.