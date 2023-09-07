KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 103rd edition of the Tennessee Valley Fair returns to Knoxville this week and this year’s concert series features no shortage of big names.

Gates open at Chilhowee Park on Friday, Sept. 8 beginning at 4 p.m. Standard admission will get you access to vendors and other attractions, though you’ll have to purchase a separate wristband to enjoy the rides.

There will be six concerts at the 4,500-seat Homer Hamilton Amphitheatre as part of the festivities. Concerts are rain-or-shine events, meaning no refunds or exchanges will be given.

Friday, Sept. 8 — 38 Special

The popular 80s rock group will kick off the concert series on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

Saturday, Sept. 9 — Mountain Music Showdown

This free event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday. It will pit individual and group performers, both adult and youth, in competition for over $3,000 in prizes.

Monday, Sept. 10 — KC and The Sunshine Band

The funk band behind hits like “That’s the Way (I Like It)”, “Get Down Tonight”, and “Give It Up'” will hit the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $20.

Wednesday, Sept. 12 — Travis Tritt

Tritt, a two-time Grammy Award-winning country artist with more than 40 songs that have entered on the Hot Country Songs charts, will perform beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $20.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 — T-Pain

The hip-hop hitmaker and two-time Grammy Award nominee’s performance will begin at 8 p.m. General admission is available for $30.

Sunday, Sept. 17— Corey Kent with Dillon Carmichael

The concert series will conclude with a pair of up-and-coming country singers. Their performance will begin at 7 p.m. with tickets available for as little as $10.