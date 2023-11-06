KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Strong winds are hampering firefighters efforts to contain a wildfire near Corryton.

At 1:30 p.m., Rural Metro Fire- Knox County responded to a complaint of a large amount of smoke in the area of 7600 Longmire Road. At the scene, crews found a wildfire “burning out of control,” according to Rural Metro. It has burned 1.5 acres.

(Photo via Rural Metro)

Crews are working to contain the fire. However, Rural Metro said the gusts of wind “don’t help the efforts”. People are asked to avoid the area while they are working to get the flames under control.

In Knox County, a burn permit is required before burning outdoors. Rural Metro added that it is too dry to be burning outside.