KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular Bearden business will soon close their doors temporarily while they move into a new location in South Knoxville.

After more than 10 years at their Homberg Drive location in Bearden, Willie’s Butcher Shop will soon reopen at 3336 Sevier Avenue near SoKno Taco Cantina in January.

The butcher shop will remain open to sell their remaining product inventory through Friday, Sept. 22.

The business can be contacted during the temporary closure at 865-297-6145 for those seeking a custom order or have other questions.

Willie’s Butcher Shop first opened in 2013 and is owned by and operated by William and Samantha Carithers.