KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Would you like to own the piano owned by the composers of “Rocky Top” or a 1998 Tennessee National Championship jersey, autographed by Coach Phillip Fulmer? Emerald Youth Foundation is holding an auction as part of the Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Golf Classic.

Up for bid is a piano owned by Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, the couple who composed “Rocky Top.” The Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame members composed an impressive 6,000 songs throughout their career. Their other hits include “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Bye Bye Love,” and “All I Have to Do is Dream.” The piano was gifted to Emerald Youth by the Bryant estate and includes an affidavit certifying its legitimacy.

Also included in the auction is a custom-framed 1998 Tostitos Fiesta Bowl jersey signed by Coach Phillip Fulmer. In 1998, Fulmer led the Volunteers to their second undisputed national title after defeating Florida State in the Fiesta Bowl. The framing was donated by Emearld Youth by Davis Studio, a Knoxville-based art studio.

Other items available for bid include:

A 5-night stay at a vacation home in Glenville, North Carolina

A 2-night stay at RT Lodge

An official NBA Jersey autographed by Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo

A football autographed by former Univeristy of Tennesse quarterback and NFL player Joshua Dobbs

Autographed items from Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton

A jersey autographed by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett

A football autographed by University of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava

A basketball autographed by Chris Lofton

Tickets to various athletic events including a special ticket game day experience with the Cleveland Browns

All proceeds generated from the auction will support Emerald Youth’s faith, learning, and health programs, which benefit nearly 3,000 young individuals each year.

To view or bid on items available, click here. The auction ends at 7 p.m. on September 26. Starting bids range from $5 to $95.