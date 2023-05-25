KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman charged in a February shooting has turned herself in, Knoxville Police Department.

Knoxville Police released on Thursday that Sarah Scarbrough, 22, was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on charges including second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and employing a firearm during the commission of a felony relating to the February shooting death of Jason Cooper, 46, in the Inskip neighborhood.

Scarbrough turned herself in Wednesday night, Knoxville Police said.

Previously, Knoxville Police said that the shooting took place on February 22 at a home in the 1200 block of West Parkway Avenue. During the investigation, officers found that the shooting involved “two roommates” according to Knoxville Police.